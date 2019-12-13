3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka reaches final of WTA-500 tournament in Brisbane
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has become a finalist in the WTA-500 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, with a prize fund of $1.5 million, reports BelTA.
On January 4th, in the semifinal match, the world number one defeated Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva, who is ranked 16th in the world, in an hour and a half with a score of 6:3, 6:2. In tomorrow's decisive match, Sabalenka's opponent will be another Russian, Polina Kudermetova (ranked 107th in the WTA), who won the first semifinal against Ukrainian Angelina Kalinina (ranked 55th) with a score of 6:4, 6:3.
On her way to the final, Aryna Sabalenka also defeated Mexican Renata Zarazua (ranked 75th) with a score of 6:4, 6:0, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 29th) with a score of 7:6 (7:2), 6:4, and Czech tennis player Marie Bouzkova (ranked 44th) with a score of 6:3, 6:4. In the third-round match, Bouzkova defeated Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (ranked 20th) with a score of 6:4, 6:4.
A year ago, Aryna Sabalenka also reached the final of the Brisbane tournament, where she lost to Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (0:6, 3:6). Victoria Azarenka reached the semifinals, where she lost to Sabalenka (2:6, 4:6). The current tournament will conclude on January 5.
For the world's leading tennis players, these competitions serve as a test of strength before the first Grand Slam tournament of the season - the Australian Open, which will be held in Melbourne from January 12-26. Belarusian tennis players have become champions of the Australian Open twice in a row: Aryna Sabalenka won the last two tournaments, and Victoria Azarenka won in 2012 and 2013.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Lukashenko: It won't be "somehow," it will be as it should be.
Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus
Lukashenko explains why he announced five-year quality plan and Year of Beatification
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All