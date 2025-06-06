3.78 BYN
Zelensky Boasts About SBU Operation Linked to Attacks on Russian Airfields
President Zelensky decided to brag about the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) operation related to strikes on Russian airfields and to reveal some details. According to him, the truck drivers whose vehicles launched the drones did not know what cargo was inside. They believed they were transporting mobile homes and other containers.
He also claims that the Kiev regime used only domestically produced weapons in this operation, and that Western equipment was allegedly not involved. Military experts have questioned the details provided by Zelensky. The Russian side is currently conducting an investigation, and the truth will be revealed soon.