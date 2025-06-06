Belavia Introduces Into Service New Type of Airplane

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58d12bce-7b72-44b9-b011-9c568512e206/conversions/c09d6571-e107-45fe-995b-67bbd36c75e0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58d12bce-7b72-44b9-b011-9c568512e206/conversions/c09d6571-e107-45fe-995b-67bbd36c75e0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58d12bce-7b72-44b9-b011-9c568512e206/conversions/c09d6571-e107-45fe-995b-67bbd36c75e0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58d12bce-7b72-44b9-b011-9c568512e206/conversions/c09d6571-e107-45fe-995b-67bbd36c75e0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belavia introduces into service a new type of airplane - the wide-body Airbus A 330-200. This is a new milestone both for the airline and for the civil aviation of sovereign Belarus as a whole. Until now, our country had no airplanes capable of long-distance passenger transportation. The presentation of the aircraft is held at the National Airport in Minsk.

Now Belavia's fleet has been replenished by 3 gorgeous Airbus A330-200. The flight range of this aircraft reaches 12 thousand kilometers. For comparison, the Boeing 737 has a similar indicator of 6500 km. Thus, direct flights from Minsk to popular resorts, in particular, to the countries of South-East Asia, will become not a dream, but a real prospect for Belarusians. It is a great thing when you boarded a plane at the national airport and flew to another part of the world without a connection.