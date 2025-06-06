3.78 BYN
Belavia Introduces Into Service New Type of Airplane
Belavia introduces into service a new type of airplane - the wide-body Airbus A 330-200. This is a new milestone both for the airline and for the civil aviation of sovereign Belarus as a whole. Until now, our country had no airplanes capable of long-distance passenger transportation. The presentation of the aircraft is held at the National Airport in Minsk.
Now Belavia's fleet has been replenished by 3 gorgeous Airbus A330-200. The flight range of this aircraft reaches 12 thousand kilometers. For comparison, the Boeing 737 has a similar indicator of 6500 km. Thus, direct flights from Minsk to popular resorts, in particular, to the countries of South-East Asia, will become not a dream, but a real prospect for Belarusians. It is a great thing when you boarded a plane at the national airport and flew to another part of the world without a connection.
Some hot heads in the West thought that they would strangle us with sanctions, but now they are suffering losses themselves. While the airlines of the 'Garden of Eden' cost fabulous money to bypass Belarus, Belavia is developing dynamically and opening new destinations. And this is just the beginning.