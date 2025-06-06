Lukashenko Signs Decree Regulating Gambling Industry

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 226 titled "On Activities in the Gambling Sector." This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

The decree aims to bring order to the operation of the gambling industry and to strengthen oversight of this activity. Among other measures, it tightens the identification procedures for participants in gambling games. Registration in virtual gambling establishments will now require either a personal visit to a physical gambling venue or participation via a video session over the internet.

The decree also extends the retention period for surveillance camera footage within gambling establishments from 30 to 60 days from the date of recording. Additionally, it permits the operation of gaming machines that have been in use for over ten years, provided their technical characteristics match models included in the state register of approved Belarusian models. Previously, such machines were subject to replacement.

A ban is introduced on players holding more than one gaming account and on participating in gambling at the behest of third parties. Organizers are prohibited from providing electronic cards, money, or other means of payment if visitors do not possess the necessary funds. Furthermore, banks and non-bank credit organizations are now restricted from transferring funds from individuals to foreign gambling operators.