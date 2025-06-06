More than 14,000 people injured in Turkey on first day of Eid al-Adha

More than 14,000 people went to doctors in Turkey on the first day of Eid al-Adha, having been injured when sacrificial animals were being slaughtered. This was reported by the country's Health Minister Kemal Memishoglu in the social network X, writes RIA Novosti.

Eid al-Adha (in Turkish) or Eid al-Adha (in Arabic) is a holiday of sacrifice, one of the main holidays of Muslims. In Turkey on Friday, June 6, celebrated the first day of the holiday, the country announced a weekend until Tuesday, June 10. In social networks, as every year, published numerous videos of animals that managed to escape from butchers.

"During the first day of the holiday, 14,372 people went to our hospitals due to injuries sustained during the sacrifice, including 1,049 in Ankara, 753 in Istanbul and 655 in Konya," the minister wrote.

Memişoğlu reminded that animals should be slaughtered by professionals to avoid such incidents.