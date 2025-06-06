Creating is working for the benefit of the country and its people. The social component is a priority; it is a responsibility shared by both the state and business.

The High Technologies Park (HTP) must focus more on educational projects and support the scientific community. This was stated by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin during a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the HTP.

As Turchin noted, the HTP is a significant achievement of our sovereign country and a product of the President’s vision. It was established and continues to develop solely through his involvement and support. Moving forward, it is essential to actively pursue new forms and mechanisms of development. The work carried out should benefit the country’s economy.

Anna Ryabova, Head of the Secretariat of the Supervisory Board of the HTP:

Our company is actively interested in the domestic market. More than half of the companies express interest in internal resources. This amounts to approximately 2,500 solutions that could be implemented within the domestic framework. We are committed to establishing a transparent and efficient channel to integrate these solutions into our traditional industries.