Russia patents technology for launching drones from space station

Russia patented a technology for launching automatic spacecraft from an orbital station for its servicing. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

"By 2030, we must ensure a planned transition to our own orbital station, module by module. It will become the world's first drone platform equipped with robots for its servicing. This is a patented solution of the Russian Federation," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

According to him, this technology is planned to be tested at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), and later applied in the exploration of the Moon. "Testing the technology will allow us to use this format for our lunar program," Manturov emphasized.

Currently, work is underway in the Russian Federation to create the ROS. According to the approved general schedule, the station is expected to be deployed in a near-polar orbit between 2027 and 2033.