Russia patents technology for launching drones from space station
Russia patented a technology for launching automatic spacecraft from an orbital station for its servicing. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.
"By 2030, we must ensure a planned transition to our own orbital station, module by module. It will become the world's first drone platform equipped with robots for its servicing. This is a patented solution of the Russian Federation," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.
According to him, this technology is planned to be tested at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), and later applied in the exploration of the Moon. "Testing the technology will allow us to use this format for our lunar program," Manturov emphasized.
Currently, work is underway in the Russian Federation to create the ROS. According to the approved general schedule, the station is expected to be deployed in a near-polar orbit between 2027 and 2033.
The first to be launched into orbit will be the scientific and power module (SPM) - its launch is scheduled for the end of 2027. Also planned for launch by 2030 are the universal-node, gateway and base modules - together with the SPM, they will form the core of the station. The second stage of the station's deployment involves expanding the station by docking two target modules from 2031 to 2033.