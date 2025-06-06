Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on the possibility of Ukraine refusing to accept the bodies of their fallen soldiers in an interview with our channel.

"They will be cursed for many generations to come. This is already beyond the limit because living people can do something—make decisions, think things over, change the situation. But the dead cannot. You won’t find such a thing in any nation or culture, no matter what it is. Yes, there have been procedures, some more humane, some less, regarding burials and funerals. But to refuse their own people? I have never heard of such a thing."

She noted that much of what is happening with present-day Ukraine is like a synthesis—"partially seen somewhere in history, but elevated to an entirely different level. Not to a high level, but to the very bottom," emphasized the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Talking about revanchism, Zakharova said that what recently took place in the Kursk Region increasingly echoes the logic of Nazism and Fascism, which existed for a variety of reasons at that time. "I don't want to make direct comparisons, but some examples have shown absolute dehumanization," she believes.

