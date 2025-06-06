Lukashenko Proposed Erecting Statue of Xi Jinping in Minsk

On June 7, during the ceremonial opening of the National Football Stadium, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed installing a monument to Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China, in Minsk, reports BELTA.

"We are officially opening the greatest monument. I said at the entrance: it would be fitting to place a statue of my friend Xi Jinping here. Because the Chinese built this stadium at their own expense. As the minister said, there are few such stadiums in Europe," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.