Belarus Expands Its Presence in Kazakh Market

For a long time, Belarus and Kazakhstan have maintained close cooperation across various sectors. In Kazakhstan, dedicated outlets have been established to promote Belarusian products, and there are even discussions about launching a specialized retail space exclusively dedicated to goods from Belarus.

In an interview with "Actual Interview," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan, Aleksei Bogdanov, addressed these questions, shedding light on the ongoing efforts to deepen Belarus’s market presence.

The ambassador emphasized that Belarusian products have long been a part of the Kazakh marketplace. Numerous companies serve as distributors and retailers, with stores bearing the name "Belarusian Products." These establishments boast a broad assortment of meat, dairy, canned, and grocery items. "The shelves also feature Kazakh-made goods that cannot be produced in Belarus, and this is partly due to legislation requiring a certain percentage of domestic products in such stores," explained Bogdanov.

Despite these arrangements, Belarus and Kazakhstan are pursuing a joint strategy to develop brand recognition. It is no secret that some Belarusian manufacturers are more internationally renowned than others. Naturally, foreign markets tend to favor the more established brands. As Bogdanov pointed out, Belarus has proposed developing a tailored approach to nurturing new brands in partnership with Kazakh distributors of Belarusian food products.

Furthermore, Bogdanov shared that a major enterprise from Vitebsk recently entered the Kazakh market under its own brand and successfully secured shelf space in five retail chains, including one of the republic’s leading networks. Plans are underway to expand this initiative. Experts are also working on structuring the sales process to ensure availability—so that, for instance, if butter is on sale today, it will not suddenly disappear tomorrow.

"Such a policy would ensure that Belarusian products are always available in designated sections of stores, allowing consumers to reliably purchase consistently high-quality goods. Consequently, the promotion of Belarusian food products is expected to grow steadily," the ambassador stated. He cited a 20% increase in agricultural product sales in Kazakhstan over the first five months of 2025 as evidence of this positive trend.

A new topic of discussion has emerged around the supply of textile products to Kazakhstan. Work on this front began at the end of 2024. Belarusian light industry goods are gradually appearing in Kazakh stores. Bogdanov revealed that a more detailed meeting is scheduled soon, during which plans to open large franchise stores—similar to the popular convenience stores in Belarus—will be discussed. These stores, branded as Belhouse, are specifically designed for the Kazakh market.