Car Rams into Group of People in Bavaria

A car drove into a group of people in Bavaria. The incident occurred in Passau, southern Germany, according to TASS, citing sources.

It is reported that local police do not exclude the possibility of an intentional attack by a Mercedes car, which was driven by a 48-year-old man. The driver has been detained.

Preliminary information from law enforcement indicates that among the injured there were the driver’s 38-year-old wife and their 5-year-old daughter. A police spokesperson stated that five people are in the hospital, including the wife and daughter. According to Bild, three individuals sustained serious injuries.

Currently, the police are investigating whether the man acted deliberately. This version has not been ruled out so far. An investigation is ongoing.