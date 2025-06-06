In an exclusive interview, Dr. Irina Novikova, a doctor of economic sciences, addressed whether China plays a pivotal role as a strategic partner in solving Belarus’s economic and industrial challenges

According to the expert, China indeed plays a significant part. However, it is crucial not to overlook Belarus’s collaborations with Russia, which also supplies vital resources. It was with Russia’s assistance that Belarus managed to construct a nuclear power plant—an extremely important milestone, as the country continually advances its high-tech industries. "Digital technologies represent the future of global development," Novikova explained. "The wave of innovation that began in the 2010s will continue to drive progress for the next fifty years. But for digitalization to truly flourish, the energy is essential."

Imagine, she suggests, whether Belarus could currently produce high-tech electric vehicles. The answer: probably not, due to a lack of sufficient electricity. "The fact that the Russians helped build the nuclear station is invaluable. Today, we see cooperation between Russia, China, and Belarus. It’s incorrect to say that Belarus only collaborates with China. We are also working with other friendly nations," she clarified.