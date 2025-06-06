Lukashenko to Patriarch Kirill: You can be absolutely calm about Belarus

On June 6, the President of Belarus held a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus.

For his contribution to the development of church-state relations, His Holiness presented Alexander Lukashenko with the Order of the Holy Blessed Prince Daniel of Moscow, 1st degree. This is one of the highest awards of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Religious centers of different faiths will be created in Belarus

Every person in Belarus can find the way to their church. Alexander Lukashenko told the Patriarch about his initiative to create religious centers of different faiths. The Orthodox one is located in Zhirovichi.

After a detailed conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus shared his impressions of his visit to Belarus with journalists. His visit is timed to coincide with the celebrations of the 900th anniversary of the Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent in Polotsk.

Celebrations of the 900th anniversary of the Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent

On the occasion of the significant date, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church led the Divine Liturgy at the Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent in Polotsk.