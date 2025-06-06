3.78 BYN
Lukashenko to Patriarch Kirill: You can be absolutely calm about Belarus
On June 6, the President of Belarus held a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus.
For his contribution to the development of church-state relations, His Holiness presented Alexander Lukashenko with the Order of the Holy Blessed Prince Daniel of Moscow, 1st degree. This is one of the highest awards of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Religious centers of different faiths will be created in Belarus
Every person in Belarus can find the way to their church. Alexander Lukashenko told the Patriarch about his initiative to create religious centers of different faiths. The Orthodox one is located in Zhirovichi.
After a detailed conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus shared his impressions of his visit to Belarus with journalists. His visit is timed to coincide with the celebrations of the 900th anniversary of the Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent in Polotsk.
Celebrations of the 900th anniversary of the Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent
On the occasion of the significant date, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church led the Divine Liturgy at the Spaso-Euphrosyne Convent in Polotsk.
Today, pilgrims from all over the world come to the convent with a rich history and valuable relics. And the city itself is called the cradle of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands. The convent was founded less than 200 years after Russia adopted Orthodoxy. Its history is inextricably linked with the first Belarusian saint, Euphrosyne of Polotsk.