Ukraine has unexpectedly postponed the acceptance of the bodies of fallen servicemen and the exchange of prisoners, despite the agreements reached during negotiations with Russia in Istanbul. This was reported by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president.

He stated that Kiev had been provided with the initial list of 640 prisoners of war to initiate the exchange. Additionally, 1,212 frozen bodies of deceased soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were delivered to the designated exchange area. However, the Ukrainian side has postponed the implementation of this phase indefinitely.

Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian president, said:

"According to the schedule agreed upon in Istanbul, the exchanges were supposed to commence today. Our representatives arrived at the border, at the designated exchange point. Yet, to our regret, we still do not understand why there are no Ukrainian representatives there—no delegation, no lists. Once again, we urge our Ukrainian counterparts to strictly adhere to the agreements they have committed to."