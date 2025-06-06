Information as weapon - 5th media community forum held in Belarus

Today, information is a weapon that can destroy countries, and something that inspires people to feats, peace and creation. The main thing is how it is used. The information war against Belarus continues, and the pressure is only increasing. Journalists, bloggers, ideologists and press secretaries from all over Belarus met to find an answer to the main question in heated discussions: how to remain a source of truth in the era of fakes and digital noise? Two days, six cities, dozens of speakers! The 5th media community forum has ended. The Gomel Region has become a real media hub for these days!

The key figures of the industry gathered at one site, which is a significant event in itself: from the heads of relevant ministries and departments to the heads of leading media outlets, authoritative experts and popular bloggers. The discussions focused on strategic issues: how to not only preserve, but also strengthen the sovereignty of the Belarusian media field in the era of digital transformations and global information challenges? How to provide citizens with access to reliable information? And what should the media landscape of the future be like?

The role of the media is now great, and the attitude towards journalists is very serious. The President has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that there is an information war going on now and there is a danger of unleashing a real war. In such a situation, the role of the media and journalists will not become less significant, but on the contrary, will only increase. Therefore, on the instructions of the head of state, the anniversary forum of the media community expanded the regional and professional geography of participation in the name of the country's information sovereignty.