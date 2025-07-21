3.73 BYN
Belarusian Satellite Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 22, 2012
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On July 22, 2012, at 9:41 am Minsk time, the Belarusian Earth remote sensing satellite was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
This event marked the beginning of the space era for Belarus and further development of space and information technologies.
Our space vehicle was launched in a cluster of five spacecraft. Its weight was about 400 kilograms. The Belarusian satellite enabled to provide full coverage of national territory with space survey.