Belarusian Satellite Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 22, 2012

On July 22, 2012, at 9:41 am Minsk time, the Belarusian Earth remote sensing satellite was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

This event marked the beginning of the space era for Belarus and further development of space and information technologies.