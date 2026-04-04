3.70 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
The Pope compares wars and injustice to stones at tomb of Christ
Pope Leo XIV spent his first Easter night. The pontiff's homily went far beyond the joy of Easter. Leo XIV compared wars and injustice to stones at the tomb of Christ. They are heavy, but they can and must be moved.
In his homily, the Pope spoke of the boundless love of Christ and the love of God, which is stronger than any evil power. He called on the faithful to spread the good news of the resurrection. This will help build a new world—a world of unity and harmony. The pontiff later addressed this same message to people from all corners of the planet.
On April 5, Easter Mass was celebrated in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Pope Leo XIV addressed the faithful with his traditional message "To the City and to the World." Easter is not just a holiday, but a victory of love over hate, achieved at a very high price, the Bishop of Rome emphasized.