The Pope compares wars and injustice to stones at tomb of Christ

Pope Leo XIV spent his first Easter night. The pontiff's homily went far beyond the joy of Easter. Leo XIV compared wars and injustice to stones at the tomb of Christ. They are heavy, but they can and must be moved.

In his homily, the Pope spoke of the boundless love of Christ and the love of God, which is stronger than any evil power. He called on the faithful to spread the good news of the resurrection. This will help build a new world—a world of unity and harmony. The pontiff later addressed this same message to people from all corners of the planet.