Trump Does Not Rule Out That Efforts to Peacefully Resolve Conflict in Ukraine May Fail

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility that current attempts to peacefully settle the conflict in Ukraine may not succeed. This was reported by TASS.

“It's possible that we may not succeed,” he stated to journalists at the opening of a multilateral meeting on Ukraine at the White House, commenting on the prospects for ending the conflict. Several European leaders, as well as Vladimir Zelensky, are participating in the meeting. “On the other hand, it may be possible,” added the American administration chief, referring to the potential for overcoming the Ukrainian crisis.

Trump is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as Zelensky. Additionally, the gathering includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This is the first time such a large number of leaders have simultaneously gathered at the White House. Trump himself highlighted this unprecedented assembly as a testament to the importance of the issue under discussion.