Official representatives from Washington and Moscow have engaged in discussions regarding U.S. assistance in restoring Russian gas supplies to Europe, reports BELTA.

According to Reuters, sources indicated that re-establishing Moscow's role in the European Union’s gas market could help solidify a peaceful agreement concerning Ukraine, which U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to achieve.

While some parts of Europe have sought alternative sources of supply, certain buyers remain committed, Reuters notes. Industry representatives suggest that, following the signing of a peace agreement with Ukraine, the number of buyers could increase further.

Previously, Donald Trump expressed hope for an imminent peace deal with Ukraine, believing that such an agreement would pave the way for Russia and Ukraine to engage in significant business with the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is prepared to immediately resume gas exports to Europe if there is political will to do so.

On April 30, Kiev and Washington signed an American-Ukrainian agreement on mineral resources, covering all natural resources and infrastructure owned by the Ukrainian government. However, the agreement does not explicitly mention pipelines. On May 8th, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the Ukraine-U.S. mineral resources agreement.

The Nord Stream pipelines were damaged as a result of sabotage in September 2022.