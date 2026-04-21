40% of district hospitals in Poland face bankruptcy

A "black week" has been declared in district hospitals across Poland. Doctors are seeking to draw attention to the catastrophic situation in the healthcare sector.

Flags and posters have appeared at medical facilities, and some staff have donned black uniforms. A minute of silence was also declared to highlight the problem. The event will last several days. The topic is receiving extensive coverage in Polish media.

Poland's National Health Fund is experiencing the worst crisis in its history. Hospital equipment has not been updated for decades, and maternity wards are closing. At least 40% of district hospitals are at risk of bankruptcy. This alarming conclusion was reached by the head of the National Association of District Hospital Employers after analyzing the financial report.