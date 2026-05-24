Corruption in Ukraine remains a hot topic. The latest high-profile scandal involves Andriy Yermak, the former head of the presidential administration, who was released on $3 million bail. Notably, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is scrutinizing every penny, and a fundraising campaign was even launched through public donations. The most popular donation amount was 666 hryvnias, which some attribute to accusations against Yermak of occult practices.

He is accused of laundering over $50 million. However, analysts note that for Zelenskyy's closest ally, this is merely a "chunk of income." Irina Novikova, Head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies, and Sustainable Development at BSTU, discussed the underlying scandal and the consequences for Ukraine and the region of the Kyiv regime's policies.

The key question that arises when discussing this case is: why now? The answer, according to the expert, lies in the political underpinnings. NABU is an organization subordinate to the United States, a sort of "corruption watchdog." They don't necessarily make all the facts public, but they withhold them until a certain point.

"Zelensky is showing that he's defiant, that he won't listen to the Americans," explained Irina Novikova. "The United States has shown him that they know everything about corruption schemes."

Irina Novikova, Head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies, and Sustainable Development at BSTU

The scheme involving former Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Chernyshev turned out to be simple and cynical. After Russian troops began striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the US and Europe began allocating funds for restoration. When tenders were announced, certain companies were awarded, with kickbacks ranging from 10 to 15%. It was these funds, allegedly, that were used to build an elite dacha community for high-ranking officials.

Particularly outrageous is Galushchenko's remark from leaked phone conversations: "Oh, it's a shame to spend so much money on restoration." Estimates indicate that approximately $100 million was stolen from this operation alone. The corrupt officials' logic is simple: they'll restore it, then bomb it again, and then report billions in expenses.

Corruption schemes are not limited to infrastructure restoration. Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are spreading around the world. Weapons transferred by Europeans and Americans to Ukraine have been found in African countries, particularly Nigeria, Chad, and Niger. Moreover, reports have emerged of Ukrainian fighters fighting alongside rebels in Africa.

Ukraine's economy is in critical condition. More than a million men have been lost at the front, and another 10-11 million people have fled the country. While the pre-war population was 40 million, it is now around 25 million.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine's leadership has adopted a program to replace the population with migrants. In just one year, more than 300,000 people arrived, primarily from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. The official plan by 2030 is to bring in up to 5 million migrants.

The first interethnic conflicts are already being reported: a brawl broke out in central Kyiv, in which Hindus beat a Ukrainian woman. When the diasporas grow and unite, the situation for the indigenous population could become catastrophic.

"This suggests that there will be no Ukrainian population in this territory," the expert emphasized. "The question is what kind of population there will be and what will happen in this territory."

These migrants are not highly educated specialists, but blue-collar workers who, according to employers, are not known for their hard work and require constant supervision. While this situation can still be monitored and controlled in Belarus, the consequences in Ukraine could be unpredictable.

Ukraine

As for promises of an economic boom and large-scale investment after the end of the war, the economist believes this is fundamentally impossible. The fact is that Volodymyr Zelensky

has already sold Ukrainian territory, not only to the Americans but also to the British: the mining of rare earth elements. However, these technologies are associated with environmental pollution and ecological risks.

Ukraine has already made the Chernobyl zone available for the disposal of radioactive waste from Europe. If industrial mining of rare earth metals using explosive technologies begins, this will lead to further contamination of the territory, and given Ukraine's proximity to Belarus and Russia, the consequences could also affect neighboring countries.