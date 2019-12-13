EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
'Absolutely necessary'. Trump determined to incorporate Greenland into United States

A new colony or another American state? Donald Trump irrevocably intends to include Greenland as part of the United States. The politician said that soon his son will arrive on the island. The aspiration of the Republican is supported by Elon Musk. In his social network the billionaire said that “the inhabitants of Greenland should decide their own future, and I think they want to become part of America!”

To clearly show his unwillingness to give Washington the island, the Danish king changed the 500-year-old coat of arms of the state. Three crowns, the symbol of the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway and Sweden, have been replaced by a polar bear and a ram, the animals that represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

