'Absolutely necessary'. Trump determined to incorporate Greenland into United States
A new colony or another American state? Donald Trump irrevocably intends to include Greenland as part of the United States. The politician said that soon his son will arrive on the island. The aspiration of the Republican is supported by Elon Musk. In his social network the billionaire said that “the inhabitants of Greenland should decide their own future, and I think they want to become part of America!”
To clearly show his unwillingness to give Washington the island, the Danish king changed the 500-year-old coat of arms of the state. Three crowns, the symbol of the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway and Sweden, have been replaced by a polar bear and a ram, the animals that represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.
Lukashenko: I don’t cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Escape at any cost - Ukrainian military desert right from training grounds
Orthodox world celebrates Christmas. Festivities in Bethlehem, Russia, Georgia and Spain
Zelensky switches to foul language, accusing West of not providing enough assistance
