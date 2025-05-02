AfD party recognized as "right-wing extremist" in Germany

In Germany, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the Alternative for Germany party as "right-wing extremist." It has stated that it threatens democracy. This was reported by Reuters.

Earlier, individual divisions and the youth wing of the party were already recognized as extremist.

Since 2021, AfD has been listed as a suspect in extremism. At the same time, the latest polls show that Alternative for Germany is supported by more than 26% of Germans. For the first time in history, it is ahead of the traditional heavyweights - the CDU/CSU bloc (24%). This is not just a temporary surge in protest sentiment, but a symptom of a deep crisis of trust in the political establishment.