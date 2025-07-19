Germany continues its aggressive rhetoric. The head of the working group on coordinating aid to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Froiding, has called for bombing Russian airfields and critical infrastructure.

"It is possible to indirectly influence the offensive potential of the Russian armed forces so that it is not fully revealed. Initially, this should involve conducting offensive operations against enemy aircraft, meaning preemptive strikes on aviation and airfields using long-range air warfare means even before they are used. This also includes strikes on defense industry targets," stated Christian Froiding, head of the working group on coordinating aid to Ukraine at the German Defense Ministry.