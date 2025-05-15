Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has publicly called for Russia’s inclusion in a comprehensive European peace order and the immediate cessation of arms supplies to conflict zones. According to reports from TASS, the party advocates for a return to diplomatic solutions, emphasizing that only through such measures can long-term peace and stability be secured across Germany and the broader European continent.

In their statement, posted on the platform X, AfD criticized the German government’s decision to conceal information regarding military shipments to Ukraine. They argued that, while officials present these decisions as classified military maneuvers, in reality they pertain to the lives and safety of ordinary citizens. The party condemned the lack of transparency surrounding details of weapons deliveries, such as the Taurus cruise missiles and other forms of military aid to Ukraine, describing this secrecy as “an unprecedented opacity” towards the German people.

Furthermore, AfD expressed concern over what they termed a policy of confrontation and escalation, conducted under the guise of “state security interests.” They pointed out that instead of engaging in honest diplomacy, Europe appears to be witnessing a reckless escalation without regard for the consequences. The party also highlighted the paradox of government officials labeling this approach as “strategic ambiguity,” a euphemism that, in their view, effectively masks the government’s true intentions and actions from the public and potential adversaries alike.

The party further criticized recent decisions by the German government to once again keep military aid shipments to Ukraine secret, following a period of transparency that lasted three years. They noted that the primary objective, as articulated by government representatives and the Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, is to create “strategic ambiguity” in order to obscure Germany’s actual actions from its opponents.