After the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is operating in the same mode, no violations of safety limits and conditions have been recorded. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing a message on the station's Telegram channel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Governor of the Zaporozhye Region, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported that Ukrainian UAVs attacked the Energodar parking lot and the area close to the Zaporozhye NPP, the distance from which to the first reactor is about 300 m. The air defense is operating in the city.