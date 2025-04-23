3.66 BYN
After terrorist attack India expels diplomats, revokes visas for Pakistanis and closes border
India and Pakistan are on the verge of a real war. New Delhi has imposed a number of tough measures, the reason for which was the recent mass killing in the state of Kashmir: terrorists shot tourists, which led to the death of 28 people.
Pakistan has categorically denied its involvement in the crime. This has not stopped India from taking a number of steps: New Delhi expels nearly half of the diplomats representing the neighboring country. Visas issued to Pakistanis are canceled: all Pakistani citizens are told to leave India. The land border is closed and Pakistan is banned from navigating the border rivers.
This was followed last time by limited military operations in disputed regions of the same Kashmir. It is likely that hostilities in one or the other format may start in the coming days.