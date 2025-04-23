After terrorist attack India expels diplomats, revokes visas for Pakistanis and closes border

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b103b31-ff9f-41a4-b80c-855b2e508c2e/conversions/157abd66-b7b1-4952-b69b-b40bcda03593-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b103b31-ff9f-41a4-b80c-855b2e508c2e/conversions/157abd66-b7b1-4952-b69b-b40bcda03593-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b103b31-ff9f-41a4-b80c-855b2e508c2e/conversions/157abd66-b7b1-4952-b69b-b40bcda03593-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b103b31-ff9f-41a4-b80c-855b2e508c2e/conversions/157abd66-b7b1-4952-b69b-b40bcda03593-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

India and Pakistan are on the verge of a real war. New Delhi has imposed a number of tough measures, the reason for which was the recent mass killing in the state of Kashmir: terrorists shot tourists, which led to the death of 28 people.

Pakistan has categorically denied its involvement in the crime. This has not stopped India from taking a number of steps: New Delhi expels nearly half of the diplomats representing the neighboring country. Visas issued to Pakistanis are canceled: all Pakistani citizens are told to leave India. The land border is closed and Pakistan is banned from navigating the border rivers.