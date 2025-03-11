Alexander Lukashenko Visits Exhibition of Newest Russian Drone Systems in Minsk

The Commander-in-Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces, Alexander Lukashenko, visited an exhibition of the latest Russian unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in Minsk.

Today, the presence of effective drones in the military serves as a deterrent against aggression. However, keeping pace with advancements in the sector is challenging, as airborne robots are evolving almost daily. One of the benchmarks for the Belarusian army in this regard is the combat experience of the Russians. There is a project titled "Disposition" that focuses on Belarus's drone strategy.

The ongoing military operation in Ukraine has transformed many perceptions of warfare, including those that emerged after the initiation of hostilities. This transformation concerns both tactics and weaponry. There have been numerous advanced military systems that were expected to significantly impact the battlefield, including Javelins, Leopards, HIMARS, ATACMS, Patriots, and F-16s. However, for each of these so-called "wonder weapons," countermeasures have been developed, leading to their fading relevance. In contrast, one type of armament is gaining momentum: unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Drones have revolutionized the art of warfare, enabling the localization of entire areas, plugging gaps in defense, destroying infrastructure, conducting reconnaissance, and countering heavy armored vehicles and individual fighters. Drones are undoubtedly a central focus of modern military affairs.

In Belarus, the issue of UAVs has long been under the President's control. Clear and specific instructions regarding the development of this area were given by the Commander-in-Chief at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in autumn 2024. However, rapid development of drones is essential; otherwise, the country risks being left behind. As a result, the distance between control points is minimized. Many agencies are engaged in drone operations, necessitating precise coordination of efforts at the highest level. Additionally, while technical specifications may indicate various capabilities, the real measure of a drone’s effectiveness lies in its performance in combat conditions. Fortunately, Belarus can study Russia's experiences, which provides valuable insights.

"The Russians have made significant progress in this area," said Lukashenko.

The head of state also announced plans to examine Belarusian specialists in April-May, who have been tasked with the development of Belarusian drone systems.

As it was demonstrated by the special military operation (SMO), even within a short time, light aviation is capable of transformation. Initially, the aircraft dominated the skies, but soon FPV (first-person view) drones swept into the battlefield, evolving to operate with fiber optics despite the presence of electronic warfare systems.

However, the rapid development of UAVs has created a staffing issue; operators are needed in large numbers. Fortunately, Belarus has not merely observed FPV evolution. The army has been the first to large-scale train specialists at the 927th Center for Training and Use of Unmanned Aerial Systems, where thousands of individuals have already completed courses.

Drone operators are now being trained directly within military units, where specialized classrooms and material support have been established. Each region of the country has created drone racing classes. Reconnaissance units, motorized infantry, and of course, missile and artillery forces now rely heavily on UAVs. Units enhancing state borders also employ drones for aerial surveillance. Training in fortified areas has taught soldiers to operate effectively.