Yuri Antonov Gets Award "Through Art — Towards Peace and Mutual Understanding"

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko presented the special award "Through Art — Towards Peace and Mutual Understanding" to Russian singer, composer, and musician Yuri Antonov during the ceremonial opening of the XXXIV International Art Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" on July 10, according to BELTA.

On the eve of the festival’s opening gala concert, a dedicated star bearing Yuri Antonov’s name was unveiled on the Walk of Stars at the Summer Amphitheater. This marks the 21st star on the Laureates Square, featuring the festival’s symbol — a cornflower — and the recipient’s name, along with the special award from the President of Belarus.