Trump dreams of going down in history as a peacemaker and unifier. He declared this in his inaugural speech.

The new old President of the United States, immediately after officially taking office, signed nearly 200 orders, memoranda, and directives. Of these, 78 overturn Biden-era directives.

For instance, Trump reinstated Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism just a week after it was removed. Following this, he tossed the markers he used to sign the documents into the crowd.

Will America ever be the same with Trump? The initial actions of the new president speak only of his inconsistency and expressiveness, causing more tension than relaxation as we watch events unfold.

Among the directives of the new head of the White House is a 90-day suspension of aid to other countries. This is necessary for the Trump administration to analyze its effectiveness and alignment with Washington's new policy.

Trump stated that in the future, he intends to provide foreign aid only to those who are friends of the United States. The order has been signed, but many unknowns remain. For example, it is still unclear which organizations it applies to and whether non-governmental organizations are included. It is also unclear whether the decision affects Ukraine and Israel.

Trump declared his intention to build the strongest army the world has ever seen. However, he noted that the military success of the United States will henceforth be measured not only by victories in battles but also by wars that were avoided. He also promised to reclaim control over the Panama Canal, which he believes is currently under the Chinese control. According to him, the might of the United States will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to the world. Judging by Trump's previous statements about the annexation of Greenland and Canada, it can be said with certainty that peace is a flexible concept for Americans.

Reuters reports that much of the rhetoric and policy reflected his words from eight years ago when he was first sworn in as president and spoke of a country with a devastated economy and crime-ridden cities.

"In his inaugural speech, President Donald Trump promised a new golden age, portraying himself as a unifier. But for a speech that heralded a bright future, it often echoed the past. Trump also called for unity when he first took office in 2017. However, his subsequent presidency was marked by division both in rhetoric and policy," the agency notes.