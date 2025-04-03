American Tariffs Hit EU Countries Hard: Poland to Lose $2.6 Billion

Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland has announced that the Polish economy will suffer a loss of 10 billion zlotys (approximately $2.6 billion) due to American tariffs, as reported by RMF24.

According to Tusk's calculations, these tariffs imposed by the U.S. government will result in a 0.4% reduction in Poland's GDP.

"It is a painful and unpleasant blow, especially coming from our closest ally, but we will endure," emphasized the Polish Prime Minister.