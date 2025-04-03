3.66 BYN
American Tariffs Hit EU Countries Hard: Poland to Lose $2.6 Billion
Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland has announced that the Polish economy will suffer a loss of 10 billion zlotys (approximately $2.6 billion) due to American tariffs
Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland has announced that the Polish economy will suffer a loss of 10 billion zlotys (approximately $2.6 billion) due to American tariffs, as reported by RMF24.
According to Tusk's calculations, these tariffs imposed by the U.S. government will result in a 0.4% reduction in Poland's GDP.
"It is a painful and unpleasant blow, especially coming from our closest ally, but we will endure," emphasized the Polish Prime Minister.
Just yesterday, American leader Donald Trump announced that the U.S. government will impose tariffs on imports from numerous countries, with a rate of 20% specifically applied to the European Union