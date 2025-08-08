Armenia, Azerbaijan, and United States jointly endorse declaration for peaceful resolution

One of the most contentious outcomes of this mini-summit at the White House is the creation of the so-called "Trump Route," also known as the Zangezur Corridor. This narrow strip of land runs along the Armenia-Iran border and will come under American control for 99 years. It is evident that a military base is likely to be established there. This development effectively strips Armenia of its transit status — now, it is surrounded by countries that have neither the interest nor the need to transport goods through its territory.