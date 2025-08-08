3.71 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.49 BYN
Armenia, Azerbaijan, and United States jointly endorse declaration for peaceful resolution
The Armenian Prime Minister met with the President of Azerbaijan in the presence of Donald Trump at the White House.
Following the meeting, Yerevan and Baku signed a peace agreement, which, according to reports, definitively and permanently settled the long-standing conflict between the two nations.
One of the most contentious outcomes of this mini-summit at the White House is the creation of the so-called "Trump Route," also known as the Zangezur Corridor. This narrow strip of land runs along the Armenia-Iran border and will come under American control for 99 years. It is evident that a military base is likely to be established there. This development effectively strips Armenia of its transit status — now, it is surrounded by countries that have neither the interest nor the need to transport goods through its territory.
For Iran, this decision also poses challenges: the country now neighbors not a neutral Armenia, but territories under American influence. The forces opposed to Prime Minister Pashinyan called the peace treaty concluded in Washington a betrayal. Nonetheless, most experts agree that Armenia had little choice but to accept such an agreement.