Armenia Prevents Attempts of Terrorism and Power Seizure

Armenia has thwarted attempts of terrorism and seizure of power in the country. The Armenian Investigative Committee announced the prevention of an assassination attempt and a plan to seize power, which were orchestrated by leaders and members of the movement "Sacred Struggle," reports BELTA.

It is noted that the leader of "Sacred Struggle," Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, with preliminary consent from several movement participants, acquired the necessary means and tools to carry out terrorist acts and seize power.

He also recruited followers to form shock groups aimed at carrying out terrorist acts intended to overthrow the government and seize power. The recruitment was mainly conducted among former military personnel and police officers.

Up to 250 such groups were formed, each consisting of 25 members, with specific objectives, including inciting clashes, blocking roads, paralyzing movement across the country, carrying out explosions, and other criminal activities to create panic, chaos, and seize power.

According to authorities, since January this year, the group has recruited over 1,000 people and has already acquired explosives.