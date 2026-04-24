Assassination attempt made on US President in Washington

A new assassination attempt was made on Trump – a gunman opened fire in the lobby of a Washington hotel where the US President was attending a dinner party. Shots were fired near the main security area. The shooter was quickly apprehended. Only one security officer was injured. The US President, First Lady, and high-ranking guests were quickly evacuated from the hall.

Trump has already given a press conference, where he praised the work of the security services and suggested that the shooter acted alone and that the incident was unrelated to the international situation, including tensions surrounding Iran. When asked about the quality of his security, Trump said that the security services acted quickly and courageously. He is impressed with their work.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: "I'm not one to never complain. I would complain if I had a reason. I'd be standing here right now saying, 'They didn't do their job.' Believe me, this is my life. And I want to live because I want to make this country great. That's why I want to live. But when you make an impact, you get persecuted. When you don't make an impact, you get left alone."