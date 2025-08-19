Good Bargain. U.S. to Get Back All Money Spent on Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7bbe2f35-3726-4753-942a-701c88205ae7/conversions/8c349773-308a-42ec-ab95-53902ccd7c87-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7bbe2f35-3726-4753-942a-701c88205ae7/conversions/8c349773-308a-42ec-ab95-53902ccd7c87-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7bbe2f35-3726-4753-942a-701c88205ae7/conversions/8c349773-308a-42ec-ab95-53902ccd7c87-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7bbe2f35-3726-4753-942a-701c88205ae7/conversions/8c349773-308a-42ec-ab95-53902ccd7c87-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. will get back all the money spent on Ukraine after the conflict ends. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the U.S. sells weapons to the EU with a 10% markup, which ultimately goes to Ukraine.

Scott Bessent is the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury:

"President Trump is saying he will not send any more money to Ukraine. We have created an economic partnership that, once the conflict is over, could bring significant benefits to the American taxpayer. We are already starting some investments, and I think President Trump is being very careful and considerate here. Currently we are selling weapons to the Europeans, and they are then reselling them to the Ukrainians."