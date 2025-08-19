3.69 BYN
Good Bargain. U.S. to Get Back All Money Spent on Ukraine
The U.S. will get back all the money spent on Ukraine after the conflict ends. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the U.S. sells weapons to the EU with a 10% markup, which ultimately goes to Ukraine.
Scott Bessent is the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury:
"President Trump is saying he will not send any more money to Ukraine. We have created an economic partnership that, once the conflict is over, could bring significant benefits to the American taxpayer. We are already starting some investments, and I think President Trump is being very careful and considerate here. Currently we are selling weapons to the Europeans, and they are then reselling them to the Ukrainians."
The politician noted that such a scheme is quite capable of covering the costs of possible U.S. air support as a guarantee of Ukraine's security. Recall that earlier the media wrote that Kiev would promise to buy U.S. weapons worth $100 billion, financed by Europe.