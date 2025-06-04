Ukrainian special services are behind three terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. This was stated by the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin. As a reminder, 7 people were killed and more than 100 were injured as a result of the sabotage.

"The same professional method of installing explosive devices was used at the scene of all three terrorist attacks, as well as foreign-made plastic explosives. The evidence collected by the investigation directly indicates that all three terrorist attacks were organized by the Ukrainian special services," said the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.