Sweden Signs Agreement with Estonia to Rent Prison Cells

Facing a severe overcrowding crisis in its prisons, Sweden has entered into an agreement with Estonia to house 600 inmates in Tartu prison starting from July 2025.

The move comes amid a surge in gang-related violence in Sweden, which has been partly linked to migration issues. Authorities decided to adopt this unconventional solution to alleviate the pressure on their detention facilities.

The agreement stipulates that prisoners, including those convicted of serious crimes such as murders and sexual offenses, will serve their sentences under Estonian law but will be supervised by Swedish personnel. However, this initiative comes at a significant cost for Stockholm: the rental price for a single prison bed amounts to €8,500 per month.