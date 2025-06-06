Patriarch Kirill Noted Broad Positive Changes in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b14fe16-d993-4b7d-9b76-37e2c61d9942/conversions/050d85ea-7a2e-4886-814e-30686458c505-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b14fe16-d993-4b7d-9b76-37e2c61d9942/conversions/050d85ea-7a2e-4886-814e-30686458c505-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b14fe16-d993-4b7d-9b76-37e2c61d9942/conversions/050d85ea-7a2e-4886-814e-30686458c505-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b14fe16-d993-4b7d-9b76-37e2c61d9942/conversions/050d85ea-7a2e-4886-814e-30686458c505-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

There have been tremendous positive changes in Belarus recently. This was stated by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia during his meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 6, BelTA informs.

First of all, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church thanked the head of the Belarusian state for what is happening in Belarus - a country, as he noted, close to his heart. Patriarch Kirill emphasized that he, being a metropolitan in Smolensk, in his time often passed through Belarus, visited our country, so he can compare what huge changes have taken place during this time.