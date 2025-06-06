3.78 BYN
Patriarch Kirill Noted Broad Positive Changes in Belarus
There have been tremendous positive changes in Belarus recently. This was stated by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia during his meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on June 6, BelTA informs.
First of all, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church thanked the head of the Belarusian state for what is happening in Belarus - a country, as he noted, close to his heart. Patriarch Kirill emphasized that he, being a metropolitan in Smolensk, in his time often passed through Belarus, visited our country, so he can compare what huge changes have taken place during this time.
"Tremendous changes in the life of the country, and not only economic, not only in the welfare of the people, but also in the general atmosphere," he said. - And all this under your leadership. And, I think, many things were the result of your creative imagination – about what the country, the people should be. All this is actually realized for the benefit of Belarus."