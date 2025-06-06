"A phone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, in my view, only reveals two things. The first, and positive, is that dialogue between Russia and the United States is taking place — something that did not happen earlier during the Biden administration. The second point indicates that we are still far from any peace."

"What was in that phone call? Firstly, I believe Trump was enlightened, finally opened his eyes to what Kiev is doing. What is Kiev up to? Kiev is engaged in terrorism, frankly. I have repeatedly stated that the current Kiev regime, due to its lack of results on the battlefield and in domestic politics, can only turn itself into a terrorist organization. And they are successfully pursuing this nasty goal. They constantly try to fight precisely against civilians. They attempt to provoke. This is certainly not something that would bring us closer to peace."