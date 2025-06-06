Sharing the truth about Belarus is a priority in the West. Today, deputies from the European Parliament from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived in Minsk. They met with their Belarusian colleagues at the House of Representatives.

The European Union should not view its eastern neighbors as adversaries. This is the opinion expressed by a Member of the European Parliament from Slovakia and leader of the "Republic" party.

“Sanctions against Belaruskali are harming our agriculture and farmers. European politicians are failing to manage Europe effectively; they pass laws and regulations that are destroying it, such as the green agenda, which is devastating our industry. We have a flawed migration policy. Countries of BRICS, including Belarus, are on the rise. Western countries are afraid of this. Politicians don’t know what to do. All they can do is impose blockades and sanctions, but that is not the way forward".