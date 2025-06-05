June 5 - World Environment Day

Clean Planet - Healthy Life! June 5 is World Environment Day.

In Belarus, this day has become especially significant, because the preservation of natural heritage is an absolute priority of the state. Our vast forests, clean water bodies and rich biodiversity have long become a trademark of the country.

In 2025, the theme of the World Environment Day is "Ending Plastic Pollution". And broadly speaking – combating the increasing global wastes. Belarus pays special attention to this issue.