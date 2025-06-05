3.78 BYN
June 5 - World Environment Day
Clean Planet - Healthy Life! June 5 is World Environment Day.
In Belarus, this day has become especially significant, because the preservation of natural heritage is an absolute priority of the state. Our vast forests, clean water bodies and rich biodiversity have long become a trademark of the country.
In 2025, the theme of the World Environment Day is "Ending Plastic Pollution". And broadly speaking – combating the increasing global wastes. Belarus pays special attention to this issue.
We are also actively launching environmental initiatives in transportation, tourism and industry. Belarus ranks 30th in the world rating of the Sustainable Development Goals. 4 out of 17 goals of the global agenda have been achieved by the state ahead of schedule. Among the environmental ones is the preservation of terrestrial ecosystems.