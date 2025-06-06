EU abolishes duty-free imports of Ukrainian goods

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bf1a9983-2d01-43ed-bdfb-5245f3eeabe8/conversions/f8d8a315-7f7f-4261-a42f-f852e42df532-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bf1a9983-2d01-43ed-bdfb-5245f3eeabe8/conversions/f8d8a315-7f7f-4261-a42f-f852e42df532-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bf1a9983-2d01-43ed-bdfb-5245f3eeabe8/conversions/f8d8a315-7f7f-4261-a42f-f852e42df532-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bf1a9983-2d01-43ed-bdfb-5245f3eeabe8/conversions/f8d8a315-7f7f-4261-a42f-f852e42df532-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU has terminated the decision on full trade liberalization with Ukraine. RIA Novosti writes with reference to the Official Journal of the European Union.

"After June 5, 2025, the usual rules of the Association Agreement will start operating again," the document says.

Thus, quotas, which allow importing duty-free or at preferential tariffs strictly limited volumes of goods, will resume from Friday. After the established quotas are exhausted, standard EU customs tariffs will be applied to Ukrainian goods.