EU abolishes duty-free imports of Ukrainian goods
The EU has terminated the decision on full trade liberalization with Ukraine. RIA Novosti writes with reference to the Official Journal of the European Union.
"After June 5, 2025, the usual rules of the Association Agreement will start operating again," the document says.
Thus, quotas, which allow importing duty-free or at preferential tariffs strictly limited volumes of goods, will resume from Friday. After the established quotas are exhausted, standard EU customs tariffs will be applied to Ukrainian goods.
On May 22 in Brussels, a representative of the European Commission informed the press about the termination of the duty-free regime and the introduction of transitional measures. According to the resolution adopted, tariff quotas will be set for Ukraine until the end of 2025 for the whole year.