Lukashenko hopes for resumption of equitable dialog with Sweden

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on behalf of all Belarusians and himself has congratulated the people of Sweden on National Day. BelTA reports.

"Today, in the period of global transformations, the main priorities - preserving the environment, improving the quality of life and ensuring national security - remain unchanged," the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that for many years Swedes, like Belarusians, have been diligently preserving the natural and cultural heritage of their native land, building a stable legal democratic state. "We have had good results of bilateral cooperation on this path until recently," the Belarusian leader remarked.

The President expressed hope that the expertise of Sweden's former neutrality will help the leadership of this country to return to an equal and respectful dialog, which Belarus is always ready to resume.