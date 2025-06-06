3.78 BYN
Rutte: NATO will remain nuclear Alliance
NATO will remain a nuclear bloc that intends to ensure the efficiency of its capabilities. This was announced by Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte following the summit of the bloc's defense ministers in Brussels.
He proposed to increase defense spending by one and a half percent to 3.5 percent and to spend another 1.5 percent on the development of military infrastructure.
Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General:
"Today's decision is historic. If you look at the targets we have agreed, it is a tremendous increase. And you can't just say these are just new targets and there is no money. I am absolutely confident that we will achieve them. Also, by 5%. We have to do it, because otherwise we will still be safe for a couple of years, but then we will have to learn Russian."
In addition, NATO defense ministers approved ambitious plans to strengthen air defense, missile forces, drones and ground forces and, of course, pledged more than 20 billion euros in additional aid to Ukraine.