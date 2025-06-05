Belarus Remains Committed to Development of Green Economy

In the face of global challenges such as climate change and natural resource depletion, our country is actively pursuing sustainable development and the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies.

Each year, we strengthen our position in the field of ecology. Belarus aims to create an effective resource management system, reduce waste, and transition to renewable energy sources. At the same time, our nation successfully fulfills international commitments related to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Belarus is often called the green pearl of Europe, and for good reason. Environmental protection is a matter of special importance in our country. We possess a rich ecological arsenal: vast forests, pristine water bodies, and a diverse biosphere. The most critical goal is to preserve our natural wealth. In 2025, the global environmental celebration will be held under the slogan "Fight Plastic Pollution," recognizing plastic as a significant threat to the planet. Over nearly a century, nearly 9.2 billion tons of plastic have been produced worldwide, with 7 billion tons turning into waste. Effective recycling of these excesses and other types of waste remains one of the key ecological issues in our country.

Belarus places great emphasis on nature conservation and biological diversity. We have established national parks, nature reserves, and other protected natural areas.