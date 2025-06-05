According to reports, elements within the U.S. deep state could be responsible for Kiev’s recent strikes on Russian military airfields. Former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Flynn, made this assertion on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), as reported by RIA Novosti.

Flynn stated, “The deep state is currently operating outside the control of our elected leadership. I believe that individuals within—and some outside—our deep state are deliberately attempting to provoke Russia into a serious confrontation with the West, including the United States.”

On Wednesday, the American leader revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had informed him during a phone call of Moscow’s intention to respond to Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian airbases. Trump reiterated that the U.S. was not briefed in advance about Kyiv’s plans to strike.

On June 1, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported terrorist attacks by Ukrainian FPV drones on airfields in five regions. All strikes in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. Fires at facilities in Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were contained, with no casualties among personnel. Some of the attackers have been detained.