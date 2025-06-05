3.78 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.43 BYN
Georgia closes EU and NATO information centers
Georgia is suspending the work of the EU and NATO information centers. This is a consequence of the sharp deterioration of relations between official Tbilisi and the two organizations.
For the last two decades, Georgia was the most active partner of the alliance and the European Union in the post-Soviet space. Relations deteriorated three years ago, when, as the Georgian leadership reported, the country was required to enter into a conflict with Russia - political, and even armed.
After the refusal, a network of NGOs financed by Europeans and Americans was activated in Tbilisi. For several months, the country was on the brink of disaster due to the color revolution. Foreign agents were brought under control, and now the Georgian authorities are closing the centers from which the NGOs managed the EU and NATO information offices.