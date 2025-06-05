3.78 BYN
United States vetoes UN Security Council draft resolution on ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reports TASS.
The resolution was drafted by a dozen non-permanent members of the Security Council. The United States was the only member to oppose the measure.
The document, a copy of which was obtained by TASS, comprises four points. It demands “an immediate, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, observed by all parties,” as well as the release of all hostages held in the Palestinian enclave. Additionally, the resolution’s authors call for the “immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, carried out by the UN and its humanitarian partners.”