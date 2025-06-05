EU to allocate €335 billion from anti-COVID-19 fund for defense spending

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/41e98371-8d3a-4c65-9573-23226f1566ad/conversions/13d5ce32-aef6-4054-9e1f-9c96ad480366-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/41e98371-8d3a-4c65-9573-23226f1566ad/conversions/13d5ce32-aef6-4054-9e1f-9c96ad480366-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/41e98371-8d3a-4c65-9573-23226f1566ad/conversions/13d5ce32-aef6-4054-9e1f-9c96ad480366-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/41e98371-8d3a-4c65-9573-23226f1566ad/conversions/13d5ce32-aef6-4054-9e1f-9c96ad480366-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Union has allowed Community countries to redirect the funds allocated for overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic to defense spending. This refers to the amount of 335 billion euros from The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), established to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Politico reported, the European Commission has set a deadline of August 2026 to implement the program. Only by meeting a series of requirements and goals the states can get access to money from the fund.