3.78 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.43 BYN
EU to allocate €335 billion from anti-COVID-19 fund for defense spending
The European Union has allowed Community countries to redirect the funds allocated for overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic to defense spending. This refers to the amount of 335 billion euros from The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), established to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Politico reported, the European Commission has set a deadline of August 2026 to implement the program. Only by meeting a series of requirements and goals the states can get access to money from the fund.
Initially, back in 2021, the money from the fund was to be used for climate programs and digital technologies. However, since then, the newspaper notes, the EU's priorities have changed dramatically.