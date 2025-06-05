Recent findings indicate that AI models possess the troubling capability to produce and intensify propaganda and false information. This revelation comes from a report by "RIA-Analytics," titled "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Media Landscape," as reported by RIA Novosti.

Data science experts are already observing issues related to AI-generated content. For instance, large language models statistically select words without fully understanding their meaning, which can inadvertently lead to the reproduction of stereotypes. Moreover, these models, if trained on biased data, can generate and reinforce misinformation and propaganda.

The report emphasizes that when an algorithm disseminates a particular idea on a large scale, segments of society may start acting based on that idea, thereby rendering it "real" in a social sense.

For example, convincingly crafted disinformation about a crisis can trigger panic or lead to economic decisions that, in turn, materialize an artificially created crisis.

Analysts further explain that unverified generative AI, combined with social media data, could serve as a powerful tool for large-scale disinformation campaigns, capable of adapting and learning from public reactions in real-time.